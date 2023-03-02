Pak envoy in Kabul decides to step down

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq (retired) has decided to step down after serving for almost three years in the office.

Sadiq took to Twitter and announced his decision, citing personal reasons to quit the office. “After serving close to three years as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, I have requested the government that the time had come for me to move on and focus on my personal pursuits - family, books and agriculture/environment,” he tweeted.

He also thanked the prime minister and other stakeholders for their support to him as the special representative for Afghanistan.

