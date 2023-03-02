PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between their ordeals

“Timid as a mouse is all I can say.” “I don’t know about your encounters with mice but there is one big fat mouse in my office and need I add he scares the hell out of me.”

“I was merely restating an English proverb to project my concerns about the timidity on display in this country.”

“The Khan boldly went around Islamabad’s courts…”

“Surrounded by at least 6000 of his supporters.”

“They far outnumbered those who went to give support to Nawaz Sharif and Notification Maryam Nawaz…”

“Because my friend the Father and Daughter, without the Holy Ghost, attended so many, many hearings, in hundreds if not thousands, that there was a court fatigue amongst their followers.”

“What about when The Duo landed in Pakistan and were met by police rather than supporters who numbered in their hundreds if that.”

“Hmmm, but anyway Thomas Jefferson, an American President, said timid men prefer the calm of despotism to the tempestuous sea of liberty and I would urge the 83 plus members of the cabinet to show some gumption, not much, just a tad…”

“Hey if things can be settled through consensus rather than through conflict…”

“But surely they are aware that conflict simply resurfaces…”

“I was referring to President Zardari’s reconciliation policy that enabled his party to complete its tenure and…”

“And don’t forget his self-imposed exile after mention of retirement and…”

“Ah yes but you can’t equate reconciliation with timidity.”

“All I am saying is that if you can give in to someone once and he or she doesn’t change his/her approach then surely there is a lesson to be learned there.”

“Clarify, this is too cryptic for me. Are you referring to the bench fixing powers of…”

“Stop right there – and my response is a quote from Hippocrates, ancient Greek physician, timidity betrays want of powers, and audacity a want of skill.”

“OK cryptic as well but maybe, just maybe, one of the 83 plus cabinet members pays heed and tries to convince…”

“Dream on silly.”

