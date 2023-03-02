AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between their ordeals

Anjum Ibrahim Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

“Timid as a mouse is all I can say.” “I don’t know about your encounters with mice but there is one big fat mouse in my office and need I add he scares the hell out of me.”

“I was merely restating an English proverb to project my concerns about the timidity on display in this country.”

“The Khan boldly went around Islamabad’s courts…”

“Surrounded by at least 6000 of his supporters.”

“They far outnumbered those who went to give support to Nawaz Sharif and Notification Maryam Nawaz…”

“Because my friend the Father and Daughter, without the Holy Ghost, attended so many, many hearings, in hundreds if not thousands, that there was a court fatigue amongst their followers.”

“What about when The Duo landed in Pakistan and were met by police rather than supporters who numbered in their hundreds if that.”

“Hmmm, but anyway Thomas Jefferson, an American President, said timid men prefer the calm of despotism to the tempestuous sea of liberty and I would urge the 83 plus members of the cabinet to show some gumption, not much, just a tad…”

“Hey if things can be settled through consensus rather than through conflict…”

“But surely they are aware that conflict simply resurfaces…”

“I was referring to President Zardari’s reconciliation policy that enabled his party to complete its tenure and…”

“And don’t forget his self-imposed exile after mention of retirement and…”

“Ah yes but you can’t equate reconciliation with timidity.”

“All I am saying is that if you can give in to someone once and he or she doesn’t change his/her approach then surely there is a lesson to be learned there.”

“Clarify, this is too cryptic for me. Are you referring to the bench fixing powers of…”

“Stop right there – and my response is a quote from Hippocrates, ancient Greek physician, timidity betrays want of powers, and audacity a want of skill.”

“OK cryptic as well but maybe, just maybe, one of the 83 plus cabinet members pays heed and tries to convince…”

“Dream on silly.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between their ordeals

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Govt buildings in Islamabad, other cities: PM directs solar systems installation in seven weeks

Read more stories