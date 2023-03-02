KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 01, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,412.77 High: 40,541.13 Low: 40,029.99 Net Change: 97.6 Volume (000): 102,781 Value (000): 8,705,598 Makt Cap (000) 1,529,982,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,463.59 NET CH (-) 1.89 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,728.83 NET CH (-) 47.84 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,106.07 NET CH (-) 15.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,836.56 NET CH (+) 9.91 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,772.46 NET CH (-) 38.45 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,185.89 NET CH (+) 11.15 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-March-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023