BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 01, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 01, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,412.77
High: 40,541.13
Low: 40,029.99
Net Change: 97.6
Volume (000): 102,781
Value (000): 8,705,598
Makt Cap (000) 1,529,982,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,463.59
NET CH (-) 1.89
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,728.83
NET CH (-) 47.84
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,106.07
NET CH (-) 15.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,836.56
NET CH (+) 9.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,772.46
NET CH (-) 38.45
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,185.89
NET CH (+) 11.15
------------------------------------
As on: 01-March-2023
====================================
