LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 01, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55329 4.55986 4.56457 0.07700
Libor 1 Month 4.66943 4.59200 4.66943 0.23457
Libor 3 Month 4.97100 4.92214 4.97100 0.51086
Libor 6 Month 5.26343 5.25743 5.27700 0.76386
Libor 1 Year 5.68157 5.63943 5.69143 1.17671
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
