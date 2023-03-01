AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US crude stockpiles rise for tenth consecutive week: EIA

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 09:10pm
Follow us

US crude oil inventories rose for the 10th week in a row, surging to their most since May 2021, but record US exports of crude oil kept the build smaller than in recent weeks, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 24 to 480.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel rise.

A widening of US crude and Brent crude spreads contributed to a record 5.6 million barrels per day in US crude exports last week, which resulted in a smaller build than in previous weeks, according to UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Oil slips as rising supplies balance Chinese demand hopes

Meanwhile, net US crude imports fell by 1.15 million bpd, the lowest on record, EIA said.

“The record exports helped keep crude supplies in line,” added Price Group analyst Phil Flynn.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 307,000 barrels in the last week, the most since June 2021, the EIA said.

As a heavy maintenance season continued to weigh on refinery runs, refinery utilization rates fell by 0.1 percentage point in the week while refinery crude runs fell by 31,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

US gasoline stocks fell by 900,000 barrels in the week to 239.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 500,000-barrel rise.?

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.2 million barrels in the week to 122.1 million barrels, its most since January 2022, versus forecasts for a 500,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Crude Oil US crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

US crude stockpiles rise for tenth consecutive week: EIA

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days

Imran announces 'suspension of Jail Bharo movement' after SC verdict

Rupee plummets against US dollar, settles at 266.11

Hikes in interest rate appear to be redundant: business community

Profitability of KSE-100 companies grows 9.4% in 2022: report

Mohammad Sadiq resigns as Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan women’s cricket skipper

Blinken says ‘no plans’ to meet Russia, China at G20

Global dividends hit new highs in 2022: study

Sri Lanka workers defy strike ban to protest rescue plan

Read more stories