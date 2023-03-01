AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks flat as market eyes bond yields

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2023 08:21pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Wednesday as Treasury bond yields pushed higher and retailers reported mixed results.

Investors remain fixated on the odds of more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, eyeing the 10-year US Treasury note which pushed closer to four percent.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said in remarks Wednesday that he was open to a quarter or half point interest rate hike when the central bank next meets.

Wall Street edges higher after last week’s rout

Investors have been concerned that with the US economy running hotter than policymakers hope, rates could stay higher for a longer period of time.

“The fear is that the Fed is going to overshoot, and they’re going to raise rates too much and cause a recession,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investment.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 32,678.47.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 3,966.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 percent at 11,460.72.

Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe’s fell 2.6 percent after reporting lower comparable sales in the fourth quarter, while department store Kohl’s rose 3.6 percent as it reported a $273 million loss during the period.

Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax plunged 24.1 percent after it acknowledged that “substantial doubt exists” about its ability to continue operating.

The company was an early frontrunner in the global vaccine race, but fell behind after being hit by manufacturing and regulatory delays.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks flat as market eyes bond yields

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days

Imran announces 'suspension of Jail Bharo movement' after SC verdict

Rupee plummets against US dollar, settles at 266.11

Hikes in interest rate appear to be redundant: business community

Profitability of KSE-100 companies grows 9.4% in 2022: report

Mohammad Sadiq resigns as Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan women’s cricket skipper

Blinken says ‘no plans’ to meet Russia, China at G20

Global dividends hit new highs in 2022: study

Sri Lanka workers defy strike ban to protest rescue plan

Read more stories