AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa in control as West Indies lose openers

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2023 03:45pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

CENTURION: The West Indies lost both their opening batsmen before lunch on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

West Indies were 71 for two at lunch in reply to South Africa’s 342 all out.

West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite was bowled by a superb delivery from Kagiso Rabada for 11, with the ball deviating just enough off the pitch to hit the top of the off stump.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul became Gerald Coetzee’s first Test victim when he was caught by a diving Senuran Muthusamy at gully for 22.

In the previous over, the South Africans thought they had dismissed Chanderpaul for 19 only for replays to show a sharp chance to Tony de Zorzi at short leg off Anrich Nortje had bounced shortly before it was caught.

South Africa earlier added 28 runs to their overnight 314 for eight.

Armed with the second new ball, Alzarri Joseph took both remaining wickets to finish with five for 81, his first five-wicket haul in Tests.

Kraigg Brathwaite Anrich Nortje South Africa vs West Indies test

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa in control as West Indies lose openers

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days

Imran announces 'suspension of Jail Bharo movement' after SC verdict

Rupee plummets against US dollar, settles at 266.11

Hikes in interest rate appear to be redundant: business community

Sri Lanka workers defy strike ban to protest rescue plan

Global dividends hit new highs in 2022: study

Earthquake death toll in Turkiye rises above 45,000

World not adequately prepared for disasters, report says

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Read more stories