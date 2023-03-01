South Africa in control as West Indies lose openers

CENTURION: The West Indies lost both their opening batsmen before lunch on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

West Indies were 71 for two at lunch in reply to South Africa’s 342 all out.

West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite was bowled by a superb delivery from Kagiso Rabada for 11, with the ball deviating just enough off the pitch to hit the top of the off stump.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul became Gerald Coetzee’s first Test victim when he was caught by a diving Senuran Muthusamy at gully for 22.

In the previous over, the South Africans thought they had dismissed Chanderpaul for 19 only for replays to show a sharp chance to Tony de Zorzi at short leg off Anrich Nortje had bounced shortly before it was caught.

South Africa earlier added 28 runs to their overnight 314 for eight.

Armed with the second new ball, Alzarri Joseph took both remaining wickets to finish with five for 81, his first five-wicket haul in Tests.