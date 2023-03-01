AVN 62.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.21%)
BAFL 31.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.44%)
DGKC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
EPCL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.33%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.75%)
MLCF 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.02%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
PPL 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.56%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.6%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
TPLP 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
TRG 111.51 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.12%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,003 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,001 Increased By 3.3 (0.02%)
KSE100 40,452 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,178 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh win toss, bat against England in first ODI

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2023 12:08pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat in the first one-day international against England at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Will Jacks, who joined as a late replacement for injured Tom Abell, is making his debut for England.

The three-match series is crucial build-up for both teams ahead of this year’s World Cup in India.

Hosts Bangladesh have won 12 of their last 15 ODIs at home since 2020.

Australia spinners leave India in trouble at 84-7

Reigning one-day and T20 world champions England are the only side to register a 50-over series win in Bangladesh since 2015.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam.

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (capt), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN) Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

Tamim Iqbal Jason Roy ENGLAND VS BANGLADESH ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh win toss, bat against England in first ODI

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar, hits 266

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

Hikes in interest rate appear to be redundant: business community

Sri Lanka workers defy strike ban to protest rescue plan

Global dividends hit new highs in 2022: study

Earthquake death toll in Turkiye rises above 45,000

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Read more stories