AVN 62.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.04%)
FCCL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
HUBC 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 73.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
OGDC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.34%)
PAEL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 61.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.06%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.3%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 110.90 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.57%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,976 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 13,903 Decreased By -94 (-0.67%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By -323.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,042 Decreased By -144.9 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises for third day on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 10:58am
Follow us

Gold edged up for a third session on Wednesday as the dollar pulled back, although fears of more US interest rate hikes on the back of stubbornly high inflation kept a lid on prices.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,829.37 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,835.30.

“Gold is oversold over the near-term, having found support at its 200-day exponential moving average and the US dollar is due a pullback against February’s gains,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

“Next stop for gold could be the $1,850-$1,860 area, at which point we’ll be on the lookout for another top.”

The yellow metal marked its worst month since June 2021 in February after a string of US data pointed to a resilient economy and a tight labour market, stoking fears that the US Federal Reserve would deliver more interest rate hikes to curb inflation.

High interest rates dampen gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge while raising the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset. Money markets expect the US central bank’s target rate to peak at 5.420% in September, from a current range of 4.50% to 4.75%.

Chances of rate cuts this year have been largely priced out.

US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in February, with the decrease concentrated among lower-middle-income households, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Gold price drops nearly 8% since February 1

The dollar index ticked 0.1% lower, making bullion more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, official data on Wednesday showed top bullion consumer China’s manufacturing activity had expanded as the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, smashing expectations as production zoomed after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions late last year.

Spot silver added 0.7% to $21.06 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $954.75 and palladium gained 1.3% to $1,434.86.

Gold Spot gold bullion LME gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rises for third day on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

Read more stories