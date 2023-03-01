Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar, hits 266

The Pakistani rupee fell 1.7% against the US dollar during the trading session on Wednesday.

At around 2:15pm, the rupee was being quoted at 266, a decrease of Rs4.5 against the US dollar during intra-day trading.

A day earlier, the rupee had ended its four-session gaining spree against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60% in the inter-bank market.

Market experts attributed the depreciation to Moody's recent downgrade of Pakistan's rating.

The rating agency on Tuesday downgraded the government of Pakistan’s local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa3 from Caa1. It also downgraded the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P)Caa3 from (P)Caa1. On the other hand, Moody’s changed the outlook to stable from negative.

Moody’s said the decision to downgrade the ratings is driven by its assessment that Pakistan’s increasingly fragile liquidity and external position significantly raises default risks to a level consistent with a Caa3 rating.

"Moody's outlook downgrade has dented market confidence," a market analyst told Business Recorder.

Moreover, ongoing economic and political volatility was also affecting market sentiments.

"There are concerns in the market that after the Supreme Court's decision, the government would switch to election mode which may delay the much-needed International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme," said the analyst.

In another key development, the Ministry of Finance said it expects inflation to remain high in the coming months at around 28% to 30% due to an uncertain political and economic environment, currency depreciation, recent rise in energy prices, and increase in administered prices.

As per the Ministry of Finance’s monthly economic update and outlook for the month of February released on Tuesday, although the SBP has been enacting a contractionary monetary policy, inflationary expectation will take some time to settle.

Globally, the dollar wobbled on Wednesday after China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012 and exceeded forecasts, sparking some risk-on appetite that sent the safe-haven dollar lower.

Across the board, the US dollar edged lower on Wednesday as markets cheered the revival of activity in the world's second-largest economy following China's exit from its stringent COVID policies late last year.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index fell 0.07% to 104.91.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended gains for a second session on Wednesday after a strong jump in manufacturing in China, the world's top crude importer, boosted the outlook for global fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update