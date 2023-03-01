Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a decline of 0.55% against the US dollar during the opening hours of the trading session on Wednesday.

At around 11:45am, the rupee was being quoted at 262.96, a decrease of Rs1.46, against the US dollar during intra-day trading.

The rupee had ended its four-session gaining spree against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after depreciation of 0.60% in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the Ministry of Finance said it expects inflation to remain high in the coming months at around 28% to 30% due to an uncertain political and economic environment, currency depreciation, the recent rise in energy prices, and increase in administered prices.

As per the Ministry of Finance’s monthly economic update and outlook for the month of February released on Tuesday, although the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been enacting a contractionary monetary policy, inflationary expectation will take some time to settle.

Globally, the dollar wobbled on Wednesday after China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012 and exceeded forecasts, sparking some risk-on appetite that sent the safe-haven dollar lower.

Across the board, the US dollar edged lower on Wednesday as markets cheered the revival of activity in the world's second-largest economy following China's exit from its stringent COVID policies late last year.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index fell 0.07% to 104.91.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended gains for a second session on Wednesday after a strong jump in manufacturing in China, the world's top crude importer, boosted the outlook for global fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update