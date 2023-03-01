AVN 62.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.04%)
FCCL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
HUBC 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 73.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
OGDC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.34%)
PAEL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 61.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.06%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.3%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 110.90 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.57%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,976 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.78%)
BR30 13,896 Decreased By -101.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,186 Decreased By -324.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,036 Decreased By -150.8 (-0.99%)
Mar 01, 2023
Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 262-263 level in inter-bank
Recorder Report Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 11:48am
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline of 0.55% against the US dollar during the opening hours of the trading session on Wednesday.

At around 11:45am, the rupee was being quoted at 262.96, a decrease of Rs1.46, against the US dollar during intra-day trading.

The rupee had ended its four-session gaining spree against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after depreciation of 0.60% in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the Ministry of Finance said it expects inflation to remain high in the coming months at around 28% to 30% due to an uncertain political and economic environment, currency depreciation, the recent rise in energy prices, and increase in administered prices.

As per the Ministry of Finance’s monthly economic update and outlook for the month of February released on Tuesday, although the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been enacting a contractionary monetary policy, inflationary expectation will take some time to settle.

Globally, the dollar wobbled on Wednesday after China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012 and exceeded forecasts, sparking some risk-on appetite that sent the safe-haven dollar lower.

Across the board, the US dollar edged lower on Wednesday as markets cheered the revival of activity in the world's second-largest economy following China's exit from its stringent COVID policies late last year.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index fell 0.07% to 104.91.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended gains for a second session on Wednesday after a strong jump in manufacturing in China, the world's top crude importer, boosted the outlook for global fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update

inflation Exchange rate US dollar index rupee rate foreign

