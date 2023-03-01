AVN 62.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.27%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
EPCL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.93%)
FCCL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.3%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.49%)
MLCF 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
NETSOL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.74%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 61.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.58%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.6%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.25%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 111.19 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.83%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,979 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 13,922 Decreased By -75.6 (-0.54%)
KSE100 40,203 Decreased By -307.3 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,050 Decreased By -137.3 (-0.9%)
Metal stocks rise on China boost, lifting Indian shares

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 10:42am
BENGALURU: Metal stocks boosted Indian shares on Wednesday, which tracked Asian peers to open higher, though persistent rate-hike fears created an overhang amid a lack of other major triggers.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.64% to 17,415.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged 0.60% higher to 59,316.12 as of 10:55 a.m. IST.

Analysts, however, cautioned that Wednesday’s moves were likely temporary. “An intermittent rally can certainly happen after the recent correction in the markets,” said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets, adding that for the gains to sustain, “clear triggers are needed”.

The rise in domestic equities was in sync with an uptick in Asian peers after February manufacturing activity in the world’s largest producer of metals, China, rose to over-a-decade-high levels on reopening.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose over 1.5%. Metals climbed over 3%, with 14 of the 15 constituents logging gains. Adani Enterprises, Hindalco and Tata Steel were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

“The surge in China’s manufacturing PMI indicates a rise in domestic consumption of commodities in the country, and is a major positive for the sector,” Pallav Agarwal and Suman Kumar of Antique Stock Broking wrote in a note.

Indian shares muted as slide in metals check gains ahead of GDP data

Markets were also parsing through details of India’s latest economic growth data, weighing it against concerns of a prolonged high-interest rate cycle in the United States and sustained foreign selling of domestic equities.

Among individual stocks, Max Ventures and Industries Ltd jumped nearly 5% after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved resolution plan submitted by its real estate arm, Max Estates, for Boulevards Projects Private Ltd.

Realty firm NCC Ltd climbed over 2% after the company said it received three orders aggregating upto 23.74 bln rupees ($287.9 mln) in Feb. 2023.

Indian stocks

