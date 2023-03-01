Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in morning

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied more than three percent in Wednesday’s morning session as forecast-beating Chinese factory data suggested the economy was recovering well after the lifting of zero-Covid measures.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 3.19 percent, or 631.08 points, to 20,417.02.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.90 percent, or 29.46 points, to 3,309.06 at lunch, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.81 percent, or 17.45 points, to 2,159.53.

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 52.6 last month, its highest since 2012 and up from 50.1 in January, as the economy reopened after years of strict Covid controls that hammered businesses.

A survey of analysts had forecast the reading to come in at 50.6. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding.

While there were “significant seasonal and event factors” behind the latest data, the “overall trend still points to a solid recovery at the beginning of 2023”, said Zhou Hao of Guotai Junan International.