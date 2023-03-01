AVN 62.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.27%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
EPCL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.93%)
FCCL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.3%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.49%)
MLCF 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
NETSOL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.74%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 61.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.58%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.6%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.25%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 111.19 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.83%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,979 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 13,922 Decreased By -75.6 (-0.54%)
KSE100 40,203 Decreased By -307.3 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,050 Decreased By -137.3 (-0.9%)
Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in morning

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2023 10:33am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied more than three percent in Wednesday’s morning session as forecast-beating Chinese factory data suggested the economy was recovering well after the lifting of zero-Covid measures.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 3.19 percent, or 631.08 points, to 20,417.02.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.90 percent, or 29.46 points, to 3,309.06 at lunch, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.81 percent, or 17.45 points, to 2,159.53.

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 52.6 last month, its highest since 2012 and up from 50.1 in January, as the economy reopened after years of strict Covid controls that hammered businesses.

A survey of analysts had forecast the reading to come in at 50.6. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding.

Hong Kong stocks extend losses at close

While there were “significant seasonal and event factors” behind the latest data, the “overall trend still points to a solid recovery at the beginning of 2023”, said Zhou Hao of Guotai Junan International.

Hong Kong stocks

