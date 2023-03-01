AVN 62.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.27%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
EPCL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.93%)
FCCL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.3%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.49%)
MLCF 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
NETSOL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.74%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 61.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.58%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.6%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.25%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 111.19 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.83%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,979 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 13,922 Decreased By -75.6 (-0.54%)
KSE100 40,203 Decreased By -307.3 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,050 Decreased By -137.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India win toss, bat against Australia in third Test

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2023 10:31am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

INDORE: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat on Wednesday as his side look to clinch the series in their third Test against Australia in Indore.

The hosts took a 2-0 lead in the four-match series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and have made two changes to the team that won in Delhi.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill replaced struggling KL Rahul, who has been stripped of the vice-captaincy.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav came in for the rested Mohammed Shami.

Australia also made two changes after skipper Pat Cummins returned home to his seriously ill mother.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc replaced Cummins while Cameron Green came in for David Warner, who was ruled out of the remaining two matches with a fractured elbow and concussion.

Rahul’s vice-captaincy removal means nothing, says India’s Rohit

Steve Smith captains the tourists in place of Cummins.

India need one win in the final two matches to reach the World Test Championship final in June at The Oval.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma AUSTRALIA VS INDIA TEST

Comments

1000 characters

India win toss, bat against Australia in third Test

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

Read more stories