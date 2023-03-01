India win toss, bat against Australia in third Test

INDORE: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat on Wednesday as his side look to clinch the series in their third Test against Australia in Indore.

The hosts took a 2-0 lead in the four-match series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and have made two changes to the team that won in Delhi.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill replaced struggling KL Rahul, who has been stripped of the vice-captaincy.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav came in for the rested Mohammed Shami.

Australia also made two changes after skipper Pat Cummins returned home to his seriously ill mother.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc replaced Cummins while Cameron Green came in for David Warner, who was ruled out of the remaining two matches with a fractured elbow and concussion.

Steve Smith captains the tourists in place of Cummins.

India need one win in the final two matches to reach the World Test Championship final in June at The Oval.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)