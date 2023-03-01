BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5 per litre

Four Pakistanis dead in Italian shipwreck: FO

Pakistan ‘desperately needs debt restructuring’: Dr Murtaza Syed

KSE-100 Index retreats 0.67% as SBP prepones MPC meeting

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3, changes outlook to stable

Rana Sanaullah says case to be registered against Imran for vandalising Judicial Complex

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

MPC meeting preponed, will now be held on March 2, says SBP

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

