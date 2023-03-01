AVN 61.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.79%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 28, 2023
BR Web Desk Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 08:46am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5 per litre

Read here for details.

  • Four Pakistanis dead in Italian shipwreck: FO

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan ‘desperately needs debt restructuring’: Dr Murtaza Syed

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 Index retreats 0.67% as SBP prepones MPC meeting

Read here for details.

  • Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3, changes outlook to stable

Read here for details.

  • Rana Sanaullah says case to be registered against Imran for vandalising Judicial Complex

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Read here for details.

  • MPC meeting preponed, will now be held on March 2, says SBP

Read here for details.

  • All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Read here for details.

  • Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

Read here for details.

  • 17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read here for details.

