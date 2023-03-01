AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting has preponed and now it will be held on March 02, 2023 which was earlier scheduled for March 16, 2023.

“The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Thursday, March 02, 2023 at SBP Karachi to decide about the Monetary Policy”, SBP said on Tuesday.

Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.

MPC meeting preponed, will now be held on March 2, says SBP

Majority of experts and analysts expect 200bps to 300bps increase in the Policy Rate. In order to gauge the view on monetary policy outlook, Topline Research conducted a poll of key market participants on expectations over policy rate and key macro estimates.

As per the survey, 87 percent of the participants expect policy rate to increase by 200-300bps. Out of these, 64 percent expects 200bps increase, and 23 percent eyeing 300bps increase. Out of the remaining participants, 7.0 percent expects 100bps increase, whereas 4.0 percent eyeing above 300bps increase and only 1.0 percent expect no change.

In response to the question on average inflation expectations for FY23, 38 percent of the total participants believe that inflation is likely to average above 30 percent. On other hand, 29 percent and 23 percent of the participants expect inflation of 28-30 percent and 26-28 percent, respectively.

The remaining 10 percent of the participants expect inflation to average at 22-26 percent. According to the survey, 40 percent of the participants anticipate Policy Rate to remain in a range of 19-21 percent during the calendar year 2023. Around 21 percent expect it to be at 15-17 percent and 19 percent expect it to be 17-19 percent. On other hand, 3.0 percent expect it to be below 15 percent.

To highlight, since the last MPC meeting held on January 23, 2023, secondary market rates including T-Bill/ Kibor rates have gone up by around 200bps.

CPI inflation has also increased to 27.6 percent in January 2023 as compared to 24.5 percent in December 2022. Urban core inflation (Non Food Non Energy) stood at 15.4 percent in January 2023 versus 14.7 percent in December 2022. Rural Core Inflation increased to 19.4 percent in January 2023 against 19.0 percent in December 2022. CPI in February 2023 is likely to be 30-31 percent.

“Considering above factors, we also expect 200bps increase in upcoming MPC meeting considering higher inflation amid recent hike in fuel prices and rupee devaluation against US dollar where we see CPI inflation in FY23 to average at around 28 percent”, Muhammad Sohail, leading analyst and CEO of Topline Securities said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy inflation SBP MPC Monetary Policy Committee interest rates CPI policy rate Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories