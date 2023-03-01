AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
Rs2bn shortfall in Feb collection

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs 525 billion in February 2023 against the assigned target of Rs 527 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 2 billion.

The provisional tax collection of the FBR stood at Rs 4,490 billion in the first eight months of the current financial year against the assigned target of Rs4,733 billion for July-Feb (2022-23), reflecting a shortfall of Rs243 billion.

The FBR has not officially released the tax collection figures on Tuesday. FBR officials said that they will release the compiled figures on Wednesday.

The FBR is confident to achieve the target assigned for Feb 2023, officials added. It is learnt that the provisional tax collection in Feb 2023 stood at Rs 525 billion against Rs 451 billion collected in Feb 2022, reflecting an increase of Rs 74 billion. The FBR’s annual tax collection target has been increased from Rs7,470 billion to Rs7,640 billion for 2022-23.

