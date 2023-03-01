AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

First half of financial year 2023: Inflationary pressures, rising electricity prices further impair KE’s recoveries, profitability

Press Release Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: Challenging socio-political and macroeconomic factors have had a cascading impact on multiple sectors including KE which grapples with immense challenges during the first half of FY23. Surging inflation, policy rate hike and reduction in economic activity had a significant impact on the company’s operations and profitability.

The company observed a reduction in units sent-out by 5.7 percent on account of reduction in economic activity and an increase in impairment loss against doubtful debts due to high inflation, increase in consumer tariff and current economic conditions impacting customers propensity to pay.

An additional burden is being placed by surging finance cost mainly on account of increase in effective rate of borrowing and higher levels of borrowing due to non-payment of dues by government entities which have surged to an alarming level of Rs 79.6 billion on net principal basis.

The company operates under regulated tariff and as per current Multi-Year Tariff effective from July 01, 2016, no adjustment is provided to the company in tariff for changes in sent-out and policy rates.

The aforementioned factors resulted in net loss of Rs 27.0 billion in the first half of FY23 compared with the net profit of Rs 3.3 billion in the same period for FY22.

KE reiterates that regular bill payment is critical to ensuring uninterrupted supply of power and is taking initiatives to improve recoveries by introducing easy instalment payment solution for its customers under the scheme named as “Humqadam – Recovery Plan” and establishing facilitation camps to address billing concerns.

KE’s BQPS-III power plant successfully dispatched during testing its full capacity of 900 MW to grid just before the turn of the period.

On the transmission front, KE is making quick progress on its KKI Grid – the first 500 kV facility in KE’s network strengthening the connection with the National Grid – and the new 220 kV Dhabeji Interconnection.

Further projects to enhance system reliability are also underway. KE’s proposed investment plan for the next control period (FY24-FY30) which is scheduled for a public hearing by NEPRA on March 01, 2023 is also focused on improving network stability, safety, and reliability to ensure access to affordable energy for all.

KE remains committed to tackle the challenges and focus on furthering its operational improvements. The company is also working on the renewal of the tariff for the next control period starting from July 1, 2023 with an aim to obtain a sustainable, cost reflective and investment enabling tariff with adjustment mechanism at par with other power sector entities.

Further, the company remains engaged with GoP for sustainable resolution of the government receivables issue as the same is severely impacting the company’s cash flow position and the bottom line. Support from key stakeholders including government and regulator remains critical for KE to ensure continuity of reliable and smooth service to customers at least possible costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation KE electricity electricity prices inflation in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

First half of financial year 2023: Inflationary pressures, rising electricity prices further impair KE’s recoveries, profitability

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories