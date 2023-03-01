AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Pakistan

Imran gets bail in ECP protests case

INP Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gestures during a press conference in Islamabad on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) — AFP or licensors
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gestures during a press conference in Islamabad on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) — AFP or licensors
ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas announced the verdict after the former premier appeared before the judge amid tight security nearly after four months as he was recovering from the bullet wounds.

A number of PTI leaders and workers barged into the judicial complex by removing the hurdles placed by security officials to avoid any utoward situation.

The Islamabad police had booked the PTI chief and scores of party workers on terrorism charges in October last year in the wake of protests which sparked after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified him in the Toshakhana reference.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered against the party leaders and workers claimed the protesters had pelted stones at the police and FC officials, inflicting injuries to many.

Meanwhile, a banking court has also approved his pre-arrest bail in the prohibited funding case. Special Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen announced the verdict. Earlier in the day, the PTI chief reached the judicial complex in the federal capital amid tight security and huge presence of party workers.

Mr Khan appeared before the court for the first time nearly after four months as he was recovering from the bullet wounds he suffered in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad. During Tuesday’s hearing, special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi pleaded the court to cancel Mr Khan’s bail, saying he was not cooperating with the investigators.

PTI Imran Khan ECP Anti Terrorism Court PTI Chairman Imran Khan

