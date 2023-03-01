AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: How has the Khan gained weight?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

“The case of the Two Tarars requires a revisit.” “The two Tarars? Reminds me of the two British comedians who had a rather funny programme on BBC titled The Two Ronnies aired from 1971 to 1987 – Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker…”

“That kinda dates you too.”

“Indeed but it dates you more because you should know that The Two Ronnies is available on the net.”

“Ah yes anyway The Two Tarars – Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar need to pull up their pants.”

“How many of our politicians in the Land of the Comfort over Fashion actually wear pants?”

“Where did that come in?”

“Well a pant allows limited maneuverability after a meal of payas/nihari and Haleem and parathas and…”

“Right, while a shalwar kameez allows unlimited maneuverability which is why The Khan gained some weight and didn’t realize it till water was over the bridge.”

“And that is a prime example of why I have issues with the English language.”

“Excuse me?”

“Well whether you say water over the bridge or under the bridge it means the same thing – that something has happened and therefore out of your control. I propose that water over the bridge should refer to incompetence and under the bridge to efforts being made to construct a dam by those preferably who are not experiencing water over the bridge…”

“Oh shush, anyway the Two Tarars are both lawyers and note their priorities. AtaullahTarar is focused on attacking The Khan on the media and the Law Minister has been busy – he drafted the National Accountability Ordinance passed on 26 May 2022, the withdrawal of The Khan subsidies was a day later so my question why in the world have these two lawyers not changed a statute that would disallow any one to make a bench – I mean the power is not in the constitution so two third majority is not required and…”

“How dare you! Thinking out of the box in the PML-N is not allowed; thank you very much. You are engaged in sedition and off with your head.”

“Oh dear, I do apologize…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS Attaullah Tarar

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: How has the Khan gained weight?

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories