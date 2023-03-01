PARTLY FACETIOUS: How has the Khan gained weight?

“The case of the Two Tarars requires a revisit.” “The two Tarars? Reminds me of the two British comedians who had a rather funny programme on BBC titled The Two Ronnies aired from 1971 to 1987 – Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker…”

“That kinda dates you too.”

“Indeed but it dates you more because you should know that The Two Ronnies is available on the net.”

“Ah yes anyway The Two Tarars – Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar need to pull up their pants.”

“How many of our politicians in the Land of the Comfort over Fashion actually wear pants?”

“Where did that come in?”

“Well a pant allows limited maneuverability after a meal of payas/nihari and Haleem and parathas and…”

“Right, while a shalwar kameez allows unlimited maneuverability which is why The Khan gained some weight and didn’t realize it till water was over the bridge.”

“And that is a prime example of why I have issues with the English language.”

“Excuse me?”

“Well whether you say water over the bridge or under the bridge it means the same thing – that something has happened and therefore out of your control. I propose that water over the bridge should refer to incompetence and under the bridge to efforts being made to construct a dam by those preferably who are not experiencing water over the bridge…”

“Oh shush, anyway the Two Tarars are both lawyers and note their priorities. AtaullahTarar is focused on attacking The Khan on the media and the Law Minister has been busy – he drafted the National Accountability Ordinance passed on 26 May 2022, the withdrawal of The Khan subsidies was a day later so my question why in the world have these two lawyers not changed a statute that would disallow any one to make a bench – I mean the power is not in the constitution so two third majority is not required and…”

“How dare you! Thinking out of the box in the PML-N is not allowed; thank you very much. You are engaged in sedition and off with your head.”

“Oh dear, I do apologize…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023