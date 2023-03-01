AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dollar little changed, but headed for 1st monthly gain since September

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 07:22am
Follow us

NEW YORK: The dollar was flat to slightly lower against major currencies on Tuesday in choppy trading, after a round of mainly weak economic data, but still on track for its first monthly gain since September, as investors wagered that interest rates will remain elevated for some time.

The greenback’s overall rally this month gathered momentum in recent weeks as upbeat economic data led to mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates more than initially expected.

US rate futures have priced in a peak fed funds rate, the Federal Reserve’s target policy rate, of 5.4% hitting in September. The market has all but priced out rate cuts this year.

“The market has repriced the Fed and it now sees a higher terminal rate and low scope for cuts for the rest of the year. And that’s what the dollar strength reflects,” said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist, at UBS.

“The market started January with a strong dollar-bearish consensus and that trade has been unwound for the most part in February. But equities seemed to be quite resilient and that’s seemed to be limiting the dollar’s upside,” he added.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, was flat at 104.63, but was still set for a February gain of 2.4%, its first monthly increase since September.

Dollar US dollar USD US interest rate US Fed

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar little changed, but headed for 1st monthly gain since September

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories