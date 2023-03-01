AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slip on sticky inflation fears

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 07:24am
Follow us

PARIS: European shares slipped on Tuesday after data from France and Spain pointed to inflation being stickier than feared, but still ended their second straight month higher supported by sharp gains in rate-sensitive banking stocks.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3%, after closing sharply higher in the previous session.

“Whether it be Spain, France or Germany, the European Central Bank has to basically take into account stickier inflation because you’re talking about three out of four of the biggest economies in Europe,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Higher food prices pushed the 12-month inflation rate in France to 7.2% in February from 7.0% in the preceding month.

In Spain, consumer prices rose 6.1% year-on-year in February, over a 5.9% rise in the 12 months to January.

Investors are expecting the ECB to hike interest rates by 50 basis points in its upcoming March meeting, taking the benchmark rate to 3%. Rates are expected to hit a peak of 4% in July.

All eyes are now on preliminary euro area wide consumer price inflation data for February due on Thursday.

Also pressuring European stocks was a rise in euro zone government bond yields, with the yield on Germany’s 10-year bond, the bloc’s benchmark, hitting its highest level since 2011.

Banks, that tend to benefit from a high-rate environment, rose 1.4% and briefly hit their highest level since 2018, also helping keep Spain’s lender-heavy IBEX index above water.

“Given that inflation is proving stubborn despite some signs of slowing down and the ECB is forecast to continue on its tightening cycle until at least the summer, we are likely to see significantly higher net interest income for European banks as we head through 2023,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

European shares European stocks inflation European Central Bank European STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares slip on sticky inflation fears

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories