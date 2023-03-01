Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (February 28, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 264.00
Open Offer Rs 267.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Mar 1
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Mar 1
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
384.99
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Mar 1
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Mar 1
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Mar 1
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Mar 1
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
66
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Mar 1
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
375
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Mar 1
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Mar 1
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.29
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Mar 1
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
54.66
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 1
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
18,527,406
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Mar 1
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
5,333,028
▲ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Mar 1
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
4,479,369
▲ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Mar 1
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
4,451,435
▲ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Mar 1
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
4,301,122
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Mar 1
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
3,949,292
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Mar 1
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
3,540,130
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Mar 1
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
3,260,500
▲ 0.00
|
Interloop Ltd. / Mar 1
Interloop Limited(ILP)
|
3,227,439
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Mar 1
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
2,900,095
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 28
|
263.50
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 28
|
261.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 28
|
136.27
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 28
|
0.94
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 28
|
1.20
|
Euro to USD / Feb 28
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 28
|
4.56
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 28
|
3970.15
|
India Sensex / Feb 28
|
58962.12
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 28
|
27445.56
|
Nasdaq / Feb 28
|
11455.54
|
Hang Seng / Feb 28
|
19785.94
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 28
|
7876.28
|
Dow Jones / Feb 28
|
32656.70
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 28
|
15365.14
|
France CAC40 / Feb 28
|
7267.93
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 28
|
76.68
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 28
|
20035
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 28
|
166666
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 28
|
1826.73
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 28
|
84.03
