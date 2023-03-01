KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 28, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
195,499,939 140,328,565 7,345,606,595 4,919,238,977
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 854,822,500 (758,645,852) 96,176,648
Local Individuals 4,455,060,128 (4,846,670,812) (391,610,684)
Local Corporates 3,398,308,142 (3,102,874,106) 295,434,036
