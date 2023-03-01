Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 28, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 28, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,510.37
High: 40,854.82
Low: 40,444.67
Net Change: 273.76
Volume (000): 68,769
Value (000): 5,094,757
Makt Cap (000) 1,533,677,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,465.48
NET CH (+) 45.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,776.67
NET CH (-) 26.99
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,121.08
NET CH (+) 35.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,826.65
NET CH (-) 38.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,810.91
NET CH (-) 115.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,174.74
NET CH (-) 97.48
------------------------------------
As on: 28-February-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments