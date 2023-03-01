KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 28, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,510.37 High: 40,854.82 Low: 40,444.67 Net Change: 273.76 Volume (000): 68,769 Value (000): 5,094,757 Makt Cap (000) 1,533,677,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,465.48 NET CH (+) 45.12 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,776.67 NET CH (-) 26.99 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,121.08 NET CH (+) 35.45 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,826.65 NET CH (-) 38.82 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,810.91 NET CH (-) 115.29 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,174.74 NET CH (-) 97.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-February-2023 ====================================

