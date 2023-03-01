KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== National Bank of 31.12.2022 Nil 30,410.300 14.29 30.03.2023 22.03.2023 to Pakistan Year End 11.30.A.M 30.03.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Bata Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil 874.288 115.65 19.04.2023 13.04.2023 to Year End 10.00.A.M 19.04.2023 AGM MetaTech Health - - - - 24.03.2023 17.03.2023 to Limited 10.30.A.M 24.03.2023 EOGM Salman Noman - - - - 21.03.2023 13.03.2023 to Enterprises Ltd 10.00.A.M 21.03.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

