Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
National Bank of 31.12.2022 Nil 30,410.300 14.29 30.03.2023 22.03.2023 to
Pakistan Year End 11.30.A.M 30.03.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Bata Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil 874.288 115.65 19.04.2023 13.04.2023 to
Year End 10.00.A.M 19.04.2023
AGM
MetaTech Health - - - - 24.03.2023 17.03.2023 to
Limited 10.30.A.M 24.03.2023
EOGM
Salman Noman - - - - 21.03.2023 13.03.2023 to
Enterprises Ltd 10.00.A.M 21.03.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
