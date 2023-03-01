WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== February 28, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Feb-23 24-Feb-23 23-Feb-23 22-Feb-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108242 0.108575 0.109058 0.10887 Euro 0.795753 0.796057 0.797801 0.798943 Japanese yen 0.005538 0.005616 0.005568 U.K. pound 0.903421 0.902738 0.903989 0.906955 U.S. dollar 0.753982 0.753129 0.751508 0.750604 Algerian dinar 0.005506 0.0055 0.005484 0.005485 Australian dollar 0.505997 0.513182 0.51328 0.513338 Botswana pula 0.056473 0.056861 0.056814 0.056746 Brazilian real 0.145125 0.145434 0.146424 0.145117 Brunei dollar 0.558216 0.560781 0.561539 0.560445 Canadian dollar 0.555501 0.552877 0.554659 0.554279 Chilean peso 0.000921 0.000938 0.00094 0.000941 Czech koruna 0.03369 0.033668 0.033686 0.033753 Danish krone 0.106919 0.106942 0.10719 0.1073 Indian rupee 0.009093 0.009102 0.00908 0.009061 Israeli New Shekel 0.205277 0.205829 0.208001 0.204915 Korean won 0.00058 0.00058 0.000576 0.000579 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4511 2.44975 Malaysian ringgit 0.168582 0.169872 0.169488 0.169188 Mauritian rupee 0.016234 0.016299 0.016281 0.016274 Mexican peso 0.04096 0.040926 0.040819 0.040909 New Zealand dollar 0.465018 0.469727 0.468227 0.467927 Norwegian krone 0.072582 0.072786 0.072828 0.072853 Omani rial 1.96094 1.95451 1.95216 Peruvian sol 0.197672 0.197765 0.196442 Philippine peso 0.013705 0.013631 0.013645 Polish zloty 0.168687 0.168749 0.167474 0.167969 Qatari riyal 0.207138 0.206458 0.20621 Russian ruble 0.009995 0.010047 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201062 0.200402 Singapore dollar 0.558216 0.560781 0.561539 0.560445 South African rand 0.041108 0.041134 0.041039 0.040872 Swedish krona 0.071865 0.072396 0.072256 0.072591 Swiss franc 0.801853 0.805184 0.806382 0.808623 Thai baht 0.021491 0.021647 0.02173 0.021666 Trinidadian dollar 0.111927 0.111739 0.111168 0.111097 U.A.E. dirham 0.205305 0.204631 0.204385 Uruguayan peso 0.019315 0.019429 0.019493 0.019313 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

