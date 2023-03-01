WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
February 28, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 27-Feb-23 24-Feb-23 23-Feb-23 22-Feb-23
Chinese yuan 0.108242 0.108575 0.109058 0.10887
Euro 0.795753 0.796057 0.797801 0.798943
Japanese yen 0.005538 0.005616 0.005568
U.K. pound 0.903421 0.902738 0.903989 0.906955
U.S. dollar 0.753982 0.753129 0.751508 0.750604
Algerian dinar 0.005506 0.0055 0.005484 0.005485
Australian dollar 0.505997 0.513182 0.51328 0.513338
Botswana pula 0.056473 0.056861 0.056814 0.056746
Brazilian real 0.145125 0.145434 0.146424 0.145117
Brunei dollar 0.558216 0.560781 0.561539 0.560445
Canadian dollar 0.555501 0.552877 0.554659 0.554279
Chilean peso 0.000921 0.000938 0.00094 0.000941
Czech koruna 0.03369 0.033668 0.033686 0.033753
Danish krone 0.106919 0.106942 0.10719 0.1073
Indian rupee 0.009093 0.009102 0.00908 0.009061
Israeli New Shekel 0.205277 0.205829 0.208001 0.204915
Korean won 0.00058 0.00058 0.000576 0.000579
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4511 2.44975
Malaysian ringgit 0.168582 0.169872 0.169488 0.169188
Mauritian rupee 0.016234 0.016299 0.016281 0.016274
Mexican peso 0.04096 0.040926 0.040819 0.040909
New Zealand dollar 0.465018 0.469727 0.468227 0.467927
Norwegian krone 0.072582 0.072786 0.072828 0.072853
Omani rial 1.96094 1.95451 1.95216
Peruvian sol 0.197672 0.197765 0.196442
Philippine peso 0.013705 0.013631 0.013645
Polish zloty 0.168687 0.168749 0.167474 0.167969
Qatari riyal 0.207138 0.206458 0.20621
Russian ruble 0.009995 0.010047
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201062 0.200402
Singapore dollar 0.558216 0.560781 0.561539 0.560445
South African rand 0.041108 0.041134 0.041039 0.040872
Swedish krona 0.071865 0.072396 0.072256 0.072591
Swiss franc 0.801853 0.805184 0.806382 0.808623
Thai baht 0.021491 0.021647 0.02173 0.021666
Trinidadian dollar 0.111927 0.111739 0.111168 0.111097
U.A.E. dirham 0.205305 0.204631 0.204385
Uruguayan peso 0.019315 0.019429 0.019493 0.019313
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
