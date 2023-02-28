Imran Khan reaches Judicial Complex to appear in courts for various cases

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reached the Judicial Complex in Islamabad on Tuesday along with party leaders to appear in courts for four different cases.

PTI workers were already present on the premises.

Earlier in the day, the former PM left Lahore for Islamabad to appear in courts cases pertaining to foreign funding, terrorism, Toshakhana, and attempted murder.

He will appear before a court in the prohibited funding case filed by the state through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The petition was filed by the FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle in which suspects were alleged to be violating the Foreign Exchange Act.

The FIR read that PTI had an account in a private bank abroad and the manager of the bank has also been included in the case. The FIR mentioned that the bank account was created in the name of “Naya Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, Imran will also appear before a court in a terrorism case filed against him in October 2022 at Islamabad’s Sangjani Police Station after PTI workers took to the streets and held demonstrations outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) offices in the capital city.

PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha had lodged a complaint alleging that a shot fired by KP policeman outside the ECP on Constitution Avenue on Oct 21, 2022 was “an attempt on his life” allegedly at the behest of Imran.

The PTI chairman will also appear in a case filed against him by the ECP alleging that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

On Monday, a local court approved Imran’s plea seeking exemption from personal appearance before it for one day after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by ECP in the Toshakhana case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, while hearing the case, rejected another application of the PTI chief seeking a transfer of hearing of the case to a judicial complex due to security reasons.

Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan filed two petitions, seeking an exemption for the PTI chief from the hearing for one day and a transfer of the hearing scheduled in the district court to the banking court.

Awan, while arguing before the court, said that his client will come to the city on Tuesday (today) for appearing before the banking court. He said there had been a security alert in the district courts and Khan had to appear in the same court. He requested the court to hear the case at the judicial complex.

The judge said that it has never happened in judicial history that he should have heard a case in another court.

On February 20, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted protective bail to the former prime minister till March 3 in the same case.