Hong Kong stocks start day with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday on mild bargain-buying following a recent sell-off, though traders remain concerned about the Federal Reserve’s determination to ramp up interest rates to tackle inflation.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.38 percent, or 76.66 points, to 20,020.17.

Hong Kong stocks start week on back foot

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 percent, or 7.71 points, to 3,265.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange ticked up 0.34 percent, or 7.17 points, to 2,132.04.