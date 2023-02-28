Hong Kong stocks extend losses at close

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed back in negative territory Tuesday as traders were unable to maintain early gains owing to worries about the pace and length of US interest rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.79 percent, or 157.57 points, to 19,785.94.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.66 percent, or 21.57 points, to 3,279.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.81 percent, or 17.21 points, to 2,142.08.