AVN 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.18%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.16%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.15%)
DGKC 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.57%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.85%)
FCCL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
MLCF 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.08%)
OGDC 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-4.04%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.28%)
PPL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.87%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.46%)
TELE 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.75%)
TRG 109.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.63%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.48%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,456 Decreased By -328.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,160 Decreased By -192 (-1.25%)
Hong Kong stocks extend losses at close

AFP Published February 28, 2023
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed back in negative territory Tuesday as traders were unable to maintain early gains owing to worries about the pace and length of US interest rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.79 percent, or 157.57 points, to 19,785.94.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.66 percent, or 21.57 points, to 3,279.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.81 percent, or 17.21 points, to 2,142.08.

