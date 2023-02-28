AVN 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.18%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.16%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.15%)
DGKC 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.57%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.85%)
FCCL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
MLCF 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.08%)
OGDC 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-4.04%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.28%)
PPL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.87%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.46%)
TELE 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.75%)
TRG 109.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.63%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.48%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,456 Decreased By -328.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,160 Decreased By -192 (-1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers losses, settles at 261.5 against US dollar

  • Currency records depreciation of 0.6%
Recorder Report Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 03:51pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee ended its four-session winning spree against the US dollar after the currency registered a depreciation of 0.60% on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 261.50 against the greenback, a decline of Rs1.58 in the inter-bank market.

The rupee had registered its fourth successive gain on Monday, settling at 259.92 after an appreciation of 0.03% against the greenback.

In a key development, the SBP has decided to convene an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday, March 2, to deal with emerging risks to the economy.

MPC meeting preponed, will now be held on March 2, says SBP

Globally, the US dollar resumed its rally on Tuesday following a brief pause at the start of the week, putting it back on track to end the month with an impressive gain after a four-month losing streak.

Market expectations that the US Federal Reserve would have to raise rates more than initially expected, which gained steam following a slew of upbeat economic data from the United States, have sent the greenback on a tear in recent weeks.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, rose 0.18% to 104.84 in Asia trade and was eyeing a monthly gain of more than 2.5%, its first since September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were steady in Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by hopes a solid economic rebound in China will drive up fuel demand, offsetting worries about further US interest rate hikes potentially hurting demand in the world’s biggest economy.

forex Oil prices SBP MPC Exchange rate US dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee registers losses, settles at 261.5 against US dollar

Supreme Court directs PTI, govt to decide date for Punjab, KPK polls by 4pm

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Islamabad court issues arrest warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

Sri Lanka outlaws strikes as anti-tax protests spread

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Read more stories