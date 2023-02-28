Intra-day update: rupee down 0.58% against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a depreciation of 0.58% against the US dollar during the trading session on Tuesday.

At around 12:45pm, the rupee was being quoted at 261.45, a decrease of Rs1.53, against the US dollar during intra-day trading.

The rupee had registered its fourth successive gain on Monday, settling at 259.92 after an appreciation of 0.03% against the greenback.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to convene an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday, March 2, to deal with the emerging risks to the economy.

Globally, the dollar was mostly flat in early trade but was on track to end higher for the month, ending a four-month losing streak.

The dollar index, which measures U.S. currency against six other peers, rose 0.048%.

A series of upbeat economic data from the United States released in recent weeks has underscored the resilience of the world’s largest economy, strengthening the case for an extended period of Federal Reserve hawkishness. Markets are now expecting the Fed funds rate to peak just above 5.4% by September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were steady in Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by hopes a solid economic rebound in China will drive up fuel demand, offsetting worries about further US interest rate hikes potentially hurting demand in the world’s biggest economy.

This is an intra-day update