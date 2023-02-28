AVN 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.16%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.66%)
DGKC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.4%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
KAPCO 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
NETSOL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 83.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.07%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
PPL 64.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.3%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
TRG 109.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.49%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,025 Decreased By -29.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 14,115 Decreased By -162.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 40,571 Decreased By -213.5 (-0.52%)
KSE30 15,236 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.76%)
Intra-day update: rupee down 0.58% against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 261-262 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 01:05pm
The Pakistani rupee registered a depreciation of 0.58% against the US dollar during the trading session on Tuesday.

At around 12:45pm, the rupee was being quoted at 261.45, a decrease of Rs1.53, against the US dollar during intra-day trading.

The rupee had registered its fourth successive gain on Monday, settling at 259.92 after an appreciation of 0.03% against the greenback.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to convene an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday, March 2, to deal with the emerging risks to the economy.

MPC meeting preponed, will now be held on March 2, says SBP

Globally, the dollar was mostly flat in early trade but was on track to end higher for the month, ending a four-month losing streak.

The dollar index, which measures U.S. currency against six other peers, rose 0.048%.

A series of upbeat economic data from the United States released in recent weeks has underscored the resilience of the world’s largest economy, strengthening the case for an extended period of Federal Reserve hawkishness. Markets are now expecting the Fed funds rate to peak just above 5.4% by September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were steady in Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by hopes a solid economic rebound in China will drive up fuel demand, offsetting worries about further US interest rate hikes potentially hurting demand in the world’s biggest economy.

