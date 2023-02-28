GCU Hyderabad Alumni Association elects office-bearers

KARACHI: The biennial meeting of the Government College University Hyderabad Alumni Association was held in the historical hall of the college in which the new office-bearers were elected for the next biennial term.

Former member of Sindh Assembly Abdul Rahman Rajput was elected president and former provincial secretary Syed Barkat Rizvi was elected vice president while Ashfaq Qureshi was elected as the next presidential candidate.

Senior journalist Amin Yousuf was elected secretary of Karachi chapter.

