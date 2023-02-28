AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Resolve to safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity reiterated

Ali Hussain Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reiterated its resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity on the fourth anniversary of the country’s befitting response to the air strikes conducted by India on 26 February 2019 in violation of international law and the UN Charter.

“Today marks the fourth anniversary of Pakistan’s befitting response to the air strikes conducted by India on 26 February 2019 in violation of the international law and the UN Charter,” Foreign Office said.

Through a statement, the Foreign Office recalled that the incidents of 26-27 February 2019 bear witness to India’s belligerence and jingoism, and the tremendous restraint and responsibility demonstrated by Pakistan, adding that the captured Indian pilot was returned as a gesture of peace.

“India must remain mindful of the consequences of its reckless conduct and realise that the Pakistani nation remains ready to fully safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it asserted.

At the same time, it added that Pakistan is committed to peaceful co-existence and resolution of long-standing disputes. “We also underscore that durable peace in South Asia remains contingent upon peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” it added.

Four years ago on this day on February 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out air strikes against India in response to Indian Air Force (IAF) violating the LoC and dropping a payload inside Balakot, Pakistan on February 26, 2019.

The February 27, 2019 air strike by Pakistan across the LoC led to a PAF-IAF dogfight, resultantly Pakistan shot down two Indian aircraft. One of the aircraft fell inside Azad Jammu and Kashmir while another in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan also captured one Indian pilot, namely Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released and handed over to Indian authorities during a ceremony at Wagah border as a “goodwill” gesture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UN IIOJK Foreign Office (FO) PAF

