AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM decides to celebrate 2023 as ‘year of the youth’

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the present government has decided to celebrate 2023 as “year of the youth”.

The prime minister in his message on youth week televised by the state-owned news channel, said he wants to announce that the present coalition government has decided to celebrate 2023 as the “year of youth” which would be marked by various events.

The premier said that hardworking and intelligent students would be given laptops. In addition, he said that the encouragement of youths would continue with other schemes as well.

The prime minister added that the youth programme has completed 10 years – after being started from Punjab in 2011 and was subsequently expanded to other parts of the country in 2013 by the then prime minister.

The programme is becoming a milestone in the development of the youth. Youth’s education, skill, health, and employment would only bring about development in Pakistan, he added.

He said that 68 percent population of the country comprises youth and for this precise purpose, the youth programme was initiated, the Punjab Education Endowment Fund was established, the laptop scheme was started, and the youth were provided interest-free loans on easy instalment, besides scholarships to the intelligent students.

He said that the country was facing economic difficulty when he became prime minister of the country and floods further compounded problems but despite challenges, youth cannot be ignored because these are the future of the country.

Therefore, the youth programme was revived and the programme was expanded by including agriculture and information technology.

He said that provision of interest-free loans on easy terms is being restarted so that youth can earn employment opportunities and support their families.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif year of the youth celebrate 2023

Comments

1000 characters

PM decides to celebrate 2023 as ‘year of the youth’

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

First digital census will begin tomorrow

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM: ‘Foreign visits’ cost kitty Rs70m in year

Read more stories