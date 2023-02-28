Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
AGP Limited 31.12.2022 20% (F) 1, 428.034 5.10 19.04.2023 12.04.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 19.04.2023
AGM
Habib Metropolitan 31.12.2022 32.50% (F) 14,260.723 13.61 30.03.2023 23.03.2023 to
Bank Limited Year End 09.00.A.M 30.03.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
JS Investments Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil (149.050) (2.41) 12.04.2023 06.04.2023 to
Year End 10.30.A.M 12.04.2023
AGM
Unilever Pakistan 31.12.2022 Nil 7,952.403 1248.41 12.04.2023 10.04.2023 to
Foods Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 12.04.2023
AGM
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2022 950% (F) 15,049.716 331.86 26.04.2023 18.04.2023 to
Year End 12.00.P.M 26.04.2023
AGM
Samba Bank Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil (427.940) (0.42) 29.03.2023 23.03.2023 to
Year End 11.00.A.M 29.03.2023
AGM
Pakgen Power Ltd - - - - 26.04.2023 19.04.2023 to
12.30.P.M. 26.04.2023
AGM
Lalpir Power Ltd - - - - 26.04.2023 13.04.2023 to
12.30.P.M. 26.04.2023
AGM
Olympia Mills Ltd - - - - 20.03.2023 14.03.2023 to
12.00.P.M. 20.03.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
