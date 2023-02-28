KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== AGP Limited 31.12.2022 20% (F) 1, 428.034 5.10 19.04.2023 12.04.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 19.04.2023 AGM Habib Metropolitan 31.12.2022 32.50% (F) 14,260.723 13.61 30.03.2023 23.03.2023 to Bank Limited Year End 09.00.A.M 30.03.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM JS Investments Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil (149.050) (2.41) 12.04.2023 06.04.2023 to Year End 10.30.A.M 12.04.2023 AGM Unilever Pakistan 31.12.2022 Nil 7,952.403 1248.41 12.04.2023 10.04.2023 to Foods Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 12.04.2023 AGM Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2022 950% (F) 15,049.716 331.86 26.04.2023 18.04.2023 to Year End 12.00.P.M 26.04.2023 AGM Samba Bank Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil (427.940) (0.42) 29.03.2023 23.03.2023 to Year End 11.00.A.M 29.03.2023 AGM Pakgen Power Ltd - - - - 26.04.2023 19.04.2023 to 12.30.P.M. 26.04.2023 AGM Lalpir Power Ltd - - - - 26.04.2023 13.04.2023 to 12.30.P.M. 26.04.2023 AGM Olympia Mills Ltd - - - - 20.03.2023 14.03.2023 to 12.00.P.M. 20.03.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

