Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
AGP Limited           31.12.2022      20% (F)      1, 428.034       5.10      19.04.2023     12.04.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)      Year End                                                11.00.A.M         19.04.2023
                                                                              AGM
Habib Metropolitan    31.12.2022      32.50% (F)   14,260.723       13.61     30.03.2023     23.03.2023 to
Bank Limited          Year End                                                09.00.A.M         30.03.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                              AGM
JS Investments Ltd    31.12.2022      Nil          (149.050)        (2.41)    12.04.2023     06.04.2023 to
                      Year End                                                10.30.A.M         12.04.2023
                                                                              AGM
Unilever Pakistan     31.12.2022      Nil          7,952.403        1248.41   12.04.2023     10.04.2023 to
Foods Limited         Year End                                                10.30.A.M         12.04.2023
                                                                              AGM
Nestle Pakistan Ltd   31.12.2022      950% (F)     15,049.716       331.86    26.04.2023     18.04.2023 to
                      Year End                                                12.00.P.M         26.04.2023
                                                                              AGM
Samba Bank Ltd        31.12.2022      Nil          (427.940)        (0.42)    29.03.2023     23.03.2023 to
                      Year End                                                11.00.A.M         29.03.2023
                                                                              AGM
Pakgen Power Ltd         -             -               -              -       26.04.2023     19.04.2023 to
                                                                              12.30.P.M.        26.04.2023
                                                                              AGM
Lalpir Power Ltd         -             -               -              -       26.04.2023     13.04.2023 to
                                                                              12.30.P.M.        26.04.2023
                                                                              AGM
Olympia Mills Ltd        -             -               -              -       20.03.2023     14.03.2023 to
                                                                              12.00.P.M.        20.03.2023
                                                                              EOGM
==========================================================================================================

