LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (February 27, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 4.56171 4.55686 4.56457 0.07700
Libor 1 Month 4.63486 4.59129 4.63486 0.23057
Libor 3 Month 4.95343 4.91529 4.95786 0.50429
Libor 6 Month 5.23514 5.24300 5.27700 0.76386
Libor 1 Year 5.63871 5.64286 5.66643 1.17671
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
