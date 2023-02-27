AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe stocks rebound after sinking on US rate hike fears

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2023 05:39pm
Follow us

LONDON: European equities rebounded Monday after sinking last week on renewed fear of more aggressive US interest rate hikes, dealers said.

London gained 0.8 percent nearing midday, while Frankfurt and Paris stocks won about 1.5 percent in early afternoon eurozone deals.

Oil prices nudged lower Monday on concern over the demand outlook in top energy consumer the United States.

“Investors shrugged off the inflation and interest rate concerns which bedevilled markets last week,” said investment director Russ Mould at stockbroker AJ Bell.

European shares rise as Nvidia’s forecast boosts chip stocks

“This went against the prevailing mood in Asia which followed in the footsteps of the United States in seeing material declines.”

Asian indices sank after a pre-weekend selloff in Europe and on Wall Street, as forecast-beating US inflation data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve would continue to ramp up interest rates for some time.

The personal consumption expenditures price index followed bright jobs figures and other data showing prices coming down slower than hoped.

This month’s news has wiped out optimism that the Fed will be able to soon pause its monetary tightening and possibly cut borrowing costs before the end of the year.

Traders will be keeping a close eye on further comments from bank officials this week.

Some officials have already suggested they are open to hiking by 50 basis points at the next gathering, and several said they saw room for further tightening after Friday’s data release.

“The clouds of uncertainty remain with us – the market’s consensus view that inflation would head lower through the year has clearly been challenged,” Chris Weston of Pepperstone Group said in a note.

The prospect of more Fed rate hikes sent the dollar surging against its peers Friday and it held those gains in Asian business, sitting at a two-year high versus the yen.

Adding to the yen’s weakness were comments Friday from the man expected to take over as head of the Bank of Japan indicating he will maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy for now.

That came even as data showed Japanese inflation at a four-decade high.

Key figures around 1145 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 7,944.88 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.5 percent at 15,435.81

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.6 percent at 7,299.08

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.8 percent at 4,253.34

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 27,423.96 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 19,943.51 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,258.03 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 32,816.92 (close)

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 136.23 yen from 136.48 yen on Friday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0561 from $1.0548

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.1976 from $1.1944

Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.19 pence from 88.31 pence

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $82.75 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $76.17 per barrel

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

Europe stocks rebound after sinking on US rate hike fears

Fourth successive gain: rupee settles at 259.92 against US dollar

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

One killed in new Turkiye quake, 69 injured as buildings collapse

Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan: ISPR

KSE-100 Index rises 0.19% in mixed session

DHL Pakistan suspends 'Import Express Product' from March 15

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Elections can't be held until justice is served to Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

Why IMF lending still stalled?

Read more stories