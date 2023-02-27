AVN 63.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
DGKC 40.84 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
MLCF 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.51%)
NETSOL 74.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.14%)
OGDC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.57%)
PRL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.78%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
TPLP 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.28%)
TRG 111.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,058 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 14,313 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,785 Increased By 77.7 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,362 Increased By 36.5 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares kicks off week on solid footing, all sectors rise

Reuters Published February 27, 2023 Updated February 27, 2023 02:41pm
Follow us

Europe’s STOXX 600 rose on Monday, supported by gains across all major sectors, rebounding from its worst weekly performance this year on worries of higher-for-longer US and eurozone interest rates.

The blue-chip index added 0.9%. It fell 1.4% last week after hotter-than-expected US inflation data fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve would continue to raise rates.

All major euro area sector indexes rose in the first hour of trading, with 1.2%-1.6% gains in the riskier parts of the market, including oil & gas, technology and autos & auto parts. Miners, among the biggest losers last week, bounced 0.8%.

Defensive sectors such as healthcare and telecoms posted the smallest gains. European retailers rose 1.1%, led by a 3.1% increase in shares of Hennes & Mauritz. Associated British Foods climbed 1.2% as the Primark owner raised its full-year financial outlook following a strong first-half performance.

“Retail stocks have had a tremendous run after they took a hammering last year and, at the moment, it seems as if consumer spending is probably proving more resilient than markets feared,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Mould highlighted that consumer spending has been buttressed by gas prices coming down and help from government-support schemes across the single-currency bloc.

Headline price pressures in the eurozone have shown signs of easing recently but the European Central Bank is still expected to hike rates in March on worries that inflation could be stickier than markets were expecting.

Nonetheless, the STOXX 600 has outperformed the S&P 500 index so far this year, boosted by recent data showing an improving economic outlook and by China’s reopening. Commerzbank celebrated its return to Germany’s DAX with a 4.3% jump to the top of the blue-chip index, from which the country’s No. 2 lender was removed in 2018.

European stocks fall at open

Dechra Pharmaceuticals tumbled 15.5%, to the bottom of the STOXX 600, as the veterinary drugs maker warned its full-year operating profit would be at the lower end of analysts’ expectations.

The final estimate of the euro area consumer confidence for February will be released later in the day.

Europe's stock exchange

Comments

1000 characters

European shares kicks off week on solid footing, all sectors rise

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: SC bench reconstituted to five members

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

Read more stories