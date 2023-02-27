AVN 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
BAFL 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
DGKC 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
EPCL 45.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PAEL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
TPLP 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.7%)
TRG 110.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
UNITY 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 4,042 Decreased By -11.9 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,252 Decreased By -59.4 (-0.41%)
KSE100 40,670 Decreased By -37.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,297 Decreased By -29 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips on hawkish Fed outlook

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 11:56am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei settled lower on Monday, taking cues from Wall Street as investors braced for higher-for-longer US interest rates after a slew of strong economic data.

The index sank as much as 0.59% before regaining some ground to close 0.11% lower at 27,423.96. That kept it near the middle of its trading range for the past month. Technology was among the biggest hit sectors, given its sensitivity to higher interest rates.

Chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron and startup investor SoftBank Group were the Nikkei’s biggest drag, shaving off more than 20 index points each.

Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group fell 1.88% and 2.25%, respectively. Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 126 rose versus 96 that fell, with three flat.

The broader Topix rose 0.22% to 1,992.78, after starting the day in negative territory.

In the near term, “it’s hard to think that there would be some development that would drive the Nikkei to regain 28,000”, said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities, who expects the index to stick to its recent range around 27,500 this week.

At the same time, “unless there is some news, it doesn’t seem like the market will fall dramatically from here”, she added.

Hotter-than-expected US inflation data on Friday fuelled bets for a higher interest rate peak from the Federal Reserve.

Several Fed officials are on speaking duty this week, and investors will also be watching ISM measures of manufacturing and services.

The yen was marginally higher at 136.35 per dollar, after earlier reaching its weakest level in more than two months at 136.58.

Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the country’s trend inflation must heighten significantly for the central bank to consider tightening monetary policy.

Japan stocks edge higher as investors eye BOJ, Fed paths

Automakers were overall firm, with Honda and Nissan eking out slight gains, while Toyota dipped. Sony added 0.4%, while Nintendo declined 1.87% following a downgrade by Citi.

Japan's Nikkei tokyo stock

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slips on hawkish Fed outlook

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing today

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Austerity drive: Notification about monitoring body issued

Bilawal for bringing judges under NAB purview

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

Pakistanis among 59 migrants die in boat wreck off Italy

Read more stories