HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot Monday following a hefty drop on Wall Street, with strong US inflation data fanning fears of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.94 percent, or 189.01 points, to 19,821.03.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.31 percent, or 10.16 points, to 3,257.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.24 percent, or 7.81 points, to 3,259.35.