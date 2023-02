WELLINGTON: Kane Williamson hit a century Monday to lead New Zealand to 483 all out in their second innings of the second Test at Wellington, leaving England a target of 258 runs to win.

Former captain Williamson hit 132 and Tom Blundell was last man out for 90 as the hosts fought back after being asked to follow on.

Latham, Conway lead New Zealand fightback to frustrate England

Spinner Jack Leach took 5-157 for England who lead the two-match series 1-0.