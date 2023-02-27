AVN 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.41%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 40.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KAPCO 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
KEL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
MLCF 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
OGDC 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.1%)
PRL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
TPLP 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.04%)
TRG 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
UNITY 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,295 Decreased By -16 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,704 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,308 Decreased By -17.7 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares drop as miners drag, US rate-hike bets spook investors

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 10:36am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares fell on Monday amid broad-based losses led by miners, with investors on edge about the prospects of a prolonged interest rate hiking cycle by the US Federal Reserve following stronger-than-expected economic data. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.4% to 7202.1 by 0020 GMT.

The benchmark recorded its third consecutive weekly loss on Friday.

Data from the US Commerce Department showed that consumer spending in January exceeded analyst estimates, stoking fears of more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed.

Meanwhile, Australia’s major banks are lifting their forecasts for interest rates in the wake of a decidedly hawkish turn in the central bank messaging, and despite some downward surprises on wages and jobs data in recent weeks.

The Reserve Bank of Australia earlier this month flagged that additional rate hikes might be required to bring inflation under control. Local mining stocks led losses with a 3.2% drop on weak iron ore prices.

Sub-index heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto shed 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. Technology stocks tracked Wall Street peers lower, down 1.7%.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc and Xero Ltd lost 1.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Healthcare sub-index traded down 1.4%, with the biggest loser Imugene slipping 5.4%.

Financials fell 0.3%, but the “big four” lenders were marginally higher.

Energy stocks dipped 0.8%.

Shares of sector heavy-weight Woodside Energy jumped 0.8% after it reported a more than three-fold jump in annual profit, boosted by strong liquefied natural gas pricing in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Australian shares post third weekly decline as rate hike woes lingers

Rare Earth minerals explorer Lynas Rare Earths reported a 4% drop in first-half profit, sending its sharing tumbling 2.2%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.8% to 11,806.09.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares drop as miners drag, US rate-hike bets spook investors

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing today

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Austerity drive: Notification about monitoring body issued

Bilawal for bringing judges under NAB purview

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

Pakistanis among 59 migrants die in boat wreck off Italy

Read more stories