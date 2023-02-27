Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar on Monday, appreciating 0.23% in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

At around 10:20am, the rupee was being quoted at 259.40, an increase of Re0.59, against the US dollar during intra-day trading.

The rupee appreciated nearly 1.1% during the previous week to close at 259.99, as news of an inflow of $700 million from China boosted sentiment.

The currency has been on a gaining spree since it hit its all-time low of over 276 earlier in February, with realisation of export proceeds and a higher flow of remittances through legal channels aiding the recovery.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves have increased marginally but the level is still at less than one month of import cover, and underscores the urgent need for authorities to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Globally, the dollar was on the frontfoot on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak after a slew of strong U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was at 105.17, just below the seven-week peak of 105.32 it touched on Friday after hotter-than-expected data. The index is up 3% for February and sets to snap a four-month losing streak.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, shot up 0.6% last month after gaining 0.2% in December, according to data on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched lower in volatile trade on Monday, as a stronger dollar and fears of recession risks offset gains arising from Russia's plans to deepen oil supply cuts.

