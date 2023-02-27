AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Oil rises on Russian supply jitters

Reuters Published February 27, 2023 Updated February 27, 2023 03:52pm
LONDON: Oil prices edged up in volatile trade on Monday, as Russia halted exports to Poland via a key pipeline ahead of a hefty supply cut announced for March, but a stronger dollar and fears of recession capped gains.

West Texas Intermediate US crude futures (WTI) traded at $76.68 a barrel, 36 cents, or 0.5% higher, while Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at $83.50 a barrel at 0950 GMT.

Both benchmarks closed more than 90 cents higher on Friday.

Russia halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, the chief executive of Polish refiner PKN Orlen said on Saturday, a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft attributed the shut-off to lack of completed paperwork for supplies in the second half of February.

Russia announced plans earlier this month to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March versus February, exceeding its previously mooted production cuts of 5%.

Meanwhile, the dollar hovered near a seven-week peak on Monday after a slew of strong US economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.

A firm dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Fears of a hawkish Fed returned to the fore after data on Friday showed the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index shot up 0.6% last month after gaining 0.2% in December.

“Crude continues to take direction from the sentiment in the broader financial markets,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Oil flat on week as US inventories rise but Russia cuts supply

“If risk-aversion continues to grow, crude will likely come under renewed pressure.” Adding to downside pressure, US crude oil inventories surged to the highest level since May 2021 last week, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

Separately, investors are bracing for China’s manufacturing surveys this week for a clear direction on oil demand.

China is holding its annual parliamentary meeting from this weekend and will see new economic policy targets and policies.

