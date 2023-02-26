Armand Duplantis sets new world pole vault record of 6.22m

CLERMONT-FERRAND: Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a new world pole vault record of 6.22 metres at an indoor meeting in France on Saturday.

Olympic champion Duplantis broke his own record of 6.21m that he set in winning the world title in Oregon last year.

Competing at the All-Star Perche meeting in Clermont-Ferrand in central France organised by 2012 Olympic pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie, Duplantis cleared the new record at his third attempt to the delight of the crowd of around 4,000.

Duplantis 23, entered the competition at 5.71m, clearing that height at his first attempt.

He passed at 5.81m and managed 5.91m on his second try before winning the competition by clearing 6.01m on his first attempt before having the bar raised to the record height.

The US-born Swede set the first of his world records in Torun in February 2020, when he cleared 6.17m to add a centimetre to Lavillenie’s previous world record of 6.16m that had stood since 2014.