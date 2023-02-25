DCs in Sindh asked to ensure closure of markets at 8:30 pm

All Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Karachi have been asked to ensure closure of markets at 8:30 pm and closure of restaurants and wedding halls at 10 pm, as per a letter written by Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon on Saturday .

According to Aaj News, the move is a part of the government’s energy conservation plan. Before local bodies elections, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued similar directives but they were not fully implemented in Karachi.

DCs in other cities of Sindh have also received similar letters aimed at conserving electricity in Pakistan.

The letters urge DCs to execute the energy saving plan devised by the federal government in their respective districts.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz had said that if markets did not close on the decided time, power supply to them would be cut after 8:30 pm and shopkeepers would be left to arrange electricity on their own.

The federal cabinet had approved the conservation plan in January which Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said would save Rs62 billion.

He stressed the importance of making lifestyle change with reference to energy consumption, saying, “Our habits are different from the rest of the world; we produce our own energy instead of natural energy, which incurs production costs.”

He said that the federal cabinet has approved the implementation of the energy conservation plan on the recommendation of the Power Division, which were to be implemented immediately throughout Pakistan.

He added that 29,000 MW of electricity is used in summer in Pakistan - 5,300 MW of electricity comes from air-conditioning and 12,000 MW from use of inefficient fans - while 12,000 MW is used in winter months.