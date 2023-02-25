JI for provincial, national elections on the same day

LAHORE: Welcoming the suo motu notice taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on elections in KPK and Punjab, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Punjab chapter has appealed the apex court to direct the holding of elections of all the four provinces and federation on the same day to end the uncertainty prevailing in the country.

JI Punjab Chief Muhammad Javed Kasuri, Zia Uddin Ansar, Ahmad Salam Baloch, Muhammad Farooq Chohan and others while addressing the media at the Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Friday said that their party was preparing for the elections and going to hold a convention on 27th February at the Islamabad Convention Centre.

The convention is named as ‘elections 2023’ which will be attended by the JI’s nominated candidates for the Punjab and KPK provincial assemblies and JI youth leadership. JI Chief Siraj ul Haq will present party’s future strategy regarding to the elections besides releasing the manifesto.

They alleged that austerity drive announced by the premier Shahbaz Sharif was just an eye-wash. They claimed such drives were also announced in the past but failed to achieve the desired results. They said cabinet members who were served only tea and cookies in recent past were found involved in the Toshakhana scam.

The JI provincial leadership said national economy could not flourish and stand on its own feet till corrupt elements are present in the assemblies. It is irony that corrupts and looters were posted at the helm of the affairs. Those who should be behind the bars were deciding the fate of the nation, they added.

They said Rs 170billion mini-budget was the reflection of the failure of the present government as it would lead to hike in rates of over 350 essential items.

