AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI for provincial, national elections on the same day

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

LAHORE: Welcoming the suo motu notice taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on elections in KPK and Punjab, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Punjab chapter has appealed the apex court to direct the holding of elections of all the four provinces and federation on the same day to end the uncertainty prevailing in the country.

JI Punjab Chief Muhammad Javed Kasuri, Zia Uddin Ansar, Ahmad Salam Baloch, Muhammad Farooq Chohan and others while addressing the media at the Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Friday said that their party was preparing for the elections and going to hold a convention on 27th February at the Islamabad Convention Centre.

The convention is named as ‘elections 2023’ which will be attended by the JI’s nominated candidates for the Punjab and KPK provincial assemblies and JI youth leadership. JI Chief Siraj ul Haq will present party’s future strategy regarding to the elections besides releasing the manifesto.

They alleged that austerity drive announced by the premier Shahbaz Sharif was just an eye-wash. They claimed such drives were also announced in the past but failed to achieve the desired results. They said cabinet members who were served only tea and cookies in recent past were found involved in the Toshakhana scam.

The JI provincial leadership said national economy could not flourish and stand on its own feet till corrupt elements are present in the assemblies. It is irony that corrupts and looters were posted at the helm of the affairs. Those who should be behind the bars were deciding the fate of the nation, they added.

They said Rs 170billion mini-budget was the reflection of the failure of the present government as it would lead to hike in rates of over 350 essential items.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KPK Supreme Court of Pakistan Muhammad Javed Kasuri Muhammad Farooq Chohan

Comments

1000 characters

JI for provincial, national elections on the same day

SBP injects Rs1.8trn into market

$700m Chinese loan lands in SBP account

Pakistan, US for more dialogue to deepen economic ties

Inclusion in bench on polls: 2 judges attract objections

De-notified on 6 seats: IK retains NA-45 Kurram seat

Equipment import: IPPs seek amendment to SBP’s circular

Elimination of terrorism linked to economic recovery, political stability

G20 tussles overc war as West steps up sanctions

CCP actively investigating key sectors: MoF advertises 4 vacant positions of members

Anomaly in excise duty: Illegal cigarette trade will get a big boost

Read more stories