PML-N set to adopt aggressive strategy against PTI

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is learnt to have decided to adopt more aggressive approach against the PTI Chairman and his facilitators for pushing the country and countrymen in difficult situation.

Sources claimed that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had tasked senior party leaders to start working on framing a complete charge sheet on Imran and his ‘facilitators’ in the establishment and the judiciary so that the entire party could target them in unison during the Punjab election campaign.

The PML-N senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz has already held a “cabal of five” responsible for the country’s current predicament during her re-organisation tour currently under way across the country.

Moreover, PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, while talking to the party activists said she was glad that more women were participating in the party’s conventions. She vowed to give more representation to women at every level in the party.

She said that the purpose of organising the party is to make it a model for others. She said: “Only that party is popular which remains intact despite all odds.” She added that the PML-N workers had proved that they were not afraid of going to jail. “A party can emerge victorious if it has workers like you,” she commented.

