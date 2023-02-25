Governor gives ‘Friends of LCCI Award’ to civil servants

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman distributed “Friends of LCCI Award” to civil servants at Governor House on Friday.

The purpose of the awards was to recognise the meritorious services of civil servants who have rendered outstanding service in the national interest.

Lahore Chamber President, Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice-President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice-President Adnan Khalid Butt and Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion.

The governor gave awards to DGTO, Riaz Ahmed, Collector Customs Appraiser Mughalpura Dry Port, Saira Agha, DG Punjab Food Authority Mudassar Riaz Malik, CEO LESCO Chaudhary Muhammad Amin, CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, Jalal Hasan, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, DG PHA, Zeeshan Javed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Federal Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar has told him that the process of consultation with Lahore Chamber will be started soon. He said that the Charter of Economy is the need of the hour, adding that Ishaq Dar called for this charter a few years ago as he was of the view that the countries that made progress in the world had continuity of policies for many years, however, his words were not given importance at that time.

He added that the business community is playing an important role in the country's economy by paying taxes. The governor Punjab said that by 2018, big companies wanted to invest in Pakistan. The whole world was saying that our country was developing rapidly. Imports were only of machinery which meant that technological innovation was coming to the country. Now, the country was facing with huge fiscal challenges.

